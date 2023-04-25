Brain Dead FOX News Puts Brian Kilmeade on the Air at 8 PM on First Night Without Tucker Carlson

On their first night without Tucker Carlson, the genuises at FOX News filled the 8 PM slot with Brian Kilmeade, who is about as interesting as a room-temperature glass of milk.

Kilmeade opened the show by devoting about 30 seconds to the departure of Tucker from the network.

Millions of people across the country scrambled to get their remote controls at that moment.

From the Hollywood Reporter:

Brian Kilmeade Hosts Fox News Show Following Tucker Carlson’s Exit, Wishes Him “the Best” Brian Kilmeade quickly addressed Tucker Carlson’s split from Fox News as he filled in as host of Monday night’s show. During what would have been the time slot for Carlson’s show, the political commentator started off the newly-named Fox News Tonight by saying, “As you probably have heard, Fox News and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways.” Kilmeade, co-host on Fox & Friends, then went on to “wish Tucker the best. I’m great friends with Tucker and always will be.”

Here’s the clip:

Here's the open to the first episode of 'Fox News Tonight,' hosted by Brian Kilmeade, in place of 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' and fired host #Tucker Carlson. Kilmeade VERY briefly addresses Tucker's firings, say he's "great friends with Tucker and always will be." pic.twitter.com/yljOGgIijs — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 25, 2023

People blasted this on Twitter:

Brian Kilmeade takes over for 'Fox News Tonight' in replace of Tucker Carlson. Great show if you are wanting to fall asleep. Fox News is dead.pic.twitter.com/eNL3aYzLAC — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 25, 2023

Fox is having the Zelensky Loving/anti-Trump/pro-DeSantis 2024 Brian @kilmeade host Tucker’s slot tonight. Could Fox be any more OUT OF TOUCH with the Republican base?! Paul Ryan and the Murdochs have DESTROYED FOX NEWS! — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) April 24, 2023

Brian Kilmeade is currently hosting Fox’s 8pm hour. What a disgrace. — Kingsley Cortes (@KingsleyCortes) April 25, 2023

Was anybody surprised that Paul Ryan picked fellow Never Trumper D-Bag Brian Kilmeade to fill in for Tuckers time slot tonight? pic.twitter.com/AWVstosyNU — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) April 25, 2023

Brian Kilmeade is showing Tucker Carlson what a REALLY good friend he is to Tucker by… -Taking over his show. -Illustrating how incredibly good Tucker really is by sucking to an extreme degree. — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) April 25, 2023

FOX News really doesn’t seem to understand their audience at all.