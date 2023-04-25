Brain Dead FOX News Puts Brian Kilmeade on the Air at 8 PM on First Night Without Tucker Carlson

On their first night without Tucker Carlson, the genuises at FOX News filled the 8 PM slot with Brian Kilmeade, who is about as interesting as a room-temperature glass of milk.

Kilmeade opened the show by devoting about 30 seconds to the departure of Tucker from the network.

Millions of people across the country scrambled to get their remote controls at that moment.

From the Hollywood Reporter:

Brian Kilmeade Hosts Fox News Show Following Tucker Carlson’s Exit, Wishes Him “the Best”

Brian Kilmeade quickly addressed Tucker Carlson’s split from Fox News as he filled in as host of Monday night’s show.

During what would have been the time slot for Carlson’s show, the political commentator started off the newly-named Fox News Tonight by saying, “As you probably have heard, Fox News and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways.”

Kilmeade, co-host on Fox & Friends, then went on to “wish Tucker the best. I’m great friends with Tucker and always will be.”

Here’s the clip:

People blasted this on Twitter:

FOX News really doesn’t seem to understand their audience at all.

