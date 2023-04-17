Biden’s Push for “Smart Guns” Is Quietly Taking Shape

In 2019 during a Democratic primary debate Joe Biden claimed “smart guns” are the solution to ending gun violence.

Biden was quoted saying “No gun should be able to be sold unless your biometric measure could pull that trigger.”

On Biden’s campaign site it’s written he will “Put America on the path to ensuring that 100% of firearms sold in America are smart guns.”

LOOK:

Biden pushes smart guns as solution for gun violence during primary debate: During Thursday night’s Democratic debates, former Vice President Joe Biden pitched his “smart gun” policy on the national stage when… https://t.co/guAJVwdA1X #TheResistance #ImpeachTrump #NotMyPresident pic.twitter.com/U4RH20EmdE — Patrick (@cahulaan) June 28, 2019

Now Biden’s push for smart guns is even starting to be pushed by conservative leaning news outlet Fox News.

Fox News recently released an article praising the Biofire smart gun, which is a new smart gun coming to the market in 2024.

The Biofire smart gun is a new gun that can be activated by biometrics.

Per Fox News:

The Biofire smart gun is expected to hit the market in 2024. Some believe that when it does, it could significantly help curb the gun crisis we’re facing in this country. One of the main advantages of Biofire’s smart guns is that they can dramatically reduce accidental shootings at home. Last year, the New England Journal of Medicine report revealed that firearm-related accidents, homicides and suicides are the primary cause of death for children and teenagers in the U.S. In addition, smart guns can also help reduce gun theft. Traditional guns can be stolen and easily sold on the black market, contributing to crime and gun violence. However, smart guns that require biometric or electronic authentication are much harder to steal and use illegally by criminals.

Fingerprint-activated 9mm handgun coming to markethttps://t.co/7oehpmE2qH — JFuller (@LovingwhoIamat) April 15, 2023

The major problems with smart guns is they are easily hacked.

A hacker who goes by the name Plore, previously hacked into the German manufactured Armatix IP1 smart gun by placing $15 magnets near the barrel of the gun.

Smart guns are also not very safe in a life and death situation.

Think about how many times you were unable to open your phone due to a biometric error, now imagine if that occurred in an emergency situation.

Republicans lawmakers should have their guard up because smart gun legislation is clearly on the Biden admin’s mind and the conservative media is not pushing back on the idea but rather touting the technology.