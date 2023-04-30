Biden Calls Himself “Dark Brandon” During White House Correspondents’ Dinner (Video)

During the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night, Biden jokingly referred to himself as “dark Brandon.”

Biden stated, “Roy (comedian host) the podium is yours I’m going to be fine with your jokes but I’m not sure about dark Brandon.”

He the proceeded to slowly put on his sunglasses.

WATCH:

Joe Biden just called himself “Dark Brandon” Cringe pic.twitter.com/Wa81flWDFI — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 30, 2023

As Roy Wood Jr. took the stage he leaned into the joke and said “y’all give it up for dark Brandon.”

Wood Jr: Y'all, give it up for dark Brandon. Thank you. I'm happy to be here. Real quick, Mr. President, I think you left some of your classified documents up here. pic.twitter.com/zcDbGk4T1c — Acyn (@Acyn) April 30, 2023

Biden first got his nickname “Brandon” after Brandon Brown won his first ever NASCAR race.

As Brandon Brown was being interviewed by an NBC reporter the NASCAR crowd started chanting “f*ck Joe Biden.”

The NBC reporter who was interviewing Brown desperately tried to control the situation and claimed the crowd was chanting “let’s go Brandon” but video says otherwise.