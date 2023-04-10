Beautiful Melania Trump Enjoys Easter Brunch at Mar-a-Lago with her Husband Donald Trump

Looking radiant as ever, beautiful Melania Trump joined President Trump, friends and family for Easter brunch at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday.

The fashion icon looked stunning in her crisp floral embroidered white Erdem shirt dress. Mrs. Trump is a refreshing contrast to First Lady Jill Biden’s tragic fashion sense including her mylar balloon look, the tacky dress she wore to Mexico and the weird penchant she has for upholstery fabric.

The New York Post reports:

The former first lady and 76-year-old ex-president were caught on camera walking together inside Mar-a-Lago’s ballroom to a standing ovation from a crowd, with the couple sitting alone together behind velvet ropes as they enjoyed the holiday meal. The outing marked a return to normal for Donald and Melania, who have typically been pictured together for Easter brunch in the past as part of a holiday tradition. Trump was dressed in his usual suit and tie, with Melania, 52, sporting a white blouse with a purple floral -pattern. They could be seen conversing as Melania leaned in at times to speak with him.