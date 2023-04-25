Bannon: Murdoch Paid Out Tucker Carlson’s FOX News Contract to Keep Him Off the Air – They Want to Keep the Leading Populist Voice Off the Airwaves – And Chop-Block Trump (VIDEO)

On Monday FOX News fired Tucker Carlson, their top-rated prime-time host. Like FOX hosts before him, Tucker’s final show was on Friday. He was not allowed back on the air.

On Tuesday morning Steve Bannon took aim at the Murdochs and FOX News. Steve urged the War Room posse to turn off FOX.

Steve Bannon then explained what might be taking place at FOX News. The Murdochs may have blocked Tucker Carlson, the leading prime-time populist voice from airwaves through the 2024 election.

That way they chop-block Trump during the 2024 campaign.

Thy want to the American people from the populist message.

Steve Bannon: And, here’s what the Tucker drill is going to be. He’s got a long-term contract. The Wall Street Journal said yesterday that he was negotiating an extension to 2029. Right? And I think he still has got a couple of years, two or three years left on the contract. Just like Lou Dobbs and the other guys. They pay him out under the terms because they don’t want to set up their competitors. They pay him out the $20 million. He doesn’t have the option of going somewhere else. This is to take the voice of Populism and the voice of MAGA off of primetime. As I said in that speech, if DeSantis is not the guy to do it, they’ll find Glenn Youngkin or Tim Scott or Brian Kemp. They’ll find anybody to chop-block Trump in the primary. If that doesn’t work, they’ll get in back of Joe Biden. Right? And it’s all about stopping Trump and stopping MAGA… …I think what they’re going to do is try to pay him out on his contract. And just like they do with Lou Dobbs, other guys, and Megan Kelly. Tt’s only when your contract expires can then you start your podcast… This play, I believe, and I could be wrong, this play is to make sure that the Trump movement MAGA, and even where Tucker maybe is not full MAGA, he covers the issues in a sophisticated way for the audience to be able to kind of say, okay, I understand this, and grapple onto it. If you look at the punch list of what he covers, it’s amazing. They want that off primetime. They don’t want to give any support to Trump.

It’s definitely time to turn off FOX News.