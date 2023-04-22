Athletics Deserting Far Left Oakland, CA for New Home in Las Vegas (VIDEO)

The Athletics are leaving far-left Oakland, California for greener pastures in Las Vegas. This is the third professional sports team to leave Oakland in recent years.

Longtime fans of the team are very disappointed, but no one should be surprised.

The city had been negotiating with the team about building a new park, but the team abruptly stopped discussions and announced their move.

PJ Media reports:

This Is Your City on Leftism: Oakland to Lose Its Last Major Sports Franchise as Athletics Shift to Vegas The Oakland Athletics, who claim to be a major league baseball team, announced Wednesday: “The A’s have signed a binding agreement to purchase land for a future ballpark in Las Vegas. We realize this is a difficult day for our Oakland fans,” all five of them, “and community.” Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao underlined the team’s statement by revealing that the city was “ceasing negotiations” with the A’s on a new ballpark. The move is going to take a while: the Athletics don’t expect to be playing in Vegas until the 2027 season, but it does appear certain that woke Oakland is about to lose its third and last major sports franchise… Clearly, the A’s couldn’t stay in their deteriorating Oakland neighborhood, which has doubtless gotten much worse since 2017. But the Leftists who run the city made the search for a new ballpark a Kafkaesque adventure in bureaucratic hurdles, making the team jump through a dizzying number of hoops. After spending years attempting to certify that its new ballpark wouldn’t harm the environment or increase global warming or heighten racial inequalities or offend transgenders or whatever, the A’s have given up and set their sights on the more business-friendly environment of Las Vegas.

Here’s a local video report:

The satire site the Babylon Bee has a pretty funny take on this:

Oakland A's Forced To Move After Another Homeless Camp Pops Up On First Base Linehttps://t.co/QRvz00sTSg — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) April 20, 2023

People are deserting the left and for good reasons.

When will the people who live in these cities have had enough?