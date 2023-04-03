At Least 25 Train Cars Derail in Paradise, Montana – Unknown Substance Leaking in the Clark Fork River (VIDEO)

A freight train derailed in Paradise, Montana, on Sunday, with no injuries or evacuations reported, authorities said.

At least 25 train cars derailed around 9:20 a.m. near Highway 135, leaking an unknown substance into the Clark Fork River, approximately 200 miles northwest of Bozeman, CNN reported.

First responders say there is no threat to the public, but there has yet to be confirmation about what the affected containers were carrying. Montana Rail Link, which owns the railroad, is aware of the situation, but the company that owns the train has yet to be identified, according to NBC Montana.

The Sanders County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to multiple requests for comment from Fox News Digital.

There have not been any reported injuries from the crash.

The Montana crash comes less than a week after 70-car train hauling hazardous materials derailed in North Dakota.

In that incident, a Canadian Pacific train derailed around 11:15 p.m. roughly a mile southeast of Wyndmere in Richland County, the company said in a statement. No injuries were reported. Officials said 31 of the 70 cars derailed, some carrying hazardous materials, and crews identified a leak of liquid asphalt. No fires were caused by the derailment.

Sunday’s derailment is only the latest example of a new focus on train derailments in the U.S. The issue was thrust into Americans’ minds earlier this year when a Norfolk Southern train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, spilling toxic chemicals.

Officials chose to dispose of the chemicals with a controlled burn, causing a massive plume of smoke and requiring the nearby area to be temporarily evacuated.

