Ari Fleischer: Conservative Prosecutors Have to Go After Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, Hunter Biden (VIDEO)

Some conservatives have suggested that the Democrat persecution of Trump won’t stop until conservatives start going after Democrats in the same way.

Former George W. Bush spokesman Ari Fleischer is now one of them.

Last night on the Hannity show, he suggested that conservative prosecutors need to go after people like the Clintons and Hunter Biden.

From Real Clear Politics:

FOX News contributor and former Bush press secretary Ari Fleischer on Tuesday talked to FNC host Sean Hannity about how the indictment of former President Donald Trump violates the norms of politics and what Republicans should do to rein in the left. “One of the raps against Donald Trump is that he violates the norms and as a result the Democrats had no choice, prosecutors had no choice,” Fleischer said. “What’s happened to Donald Trump is actually the real violation of the norms. He was impeached the first time by a process that did not even go through the Judiciary Committee. They’ve wrecked a bipartisan intelligence committee at the hands of Adam Schiff to get Donald Trump.” “The second time they tried to impeach him, knowing they would not succeed, they didn’t even go through that process,” he said. “They went right on the floor and shoved it down everybody’s throats. And now you have a prosecutor in an overwhelmingly lopsidedly ideologically Democrat, 85-15 Democrat to Republican Manhattan going after Donald Trump.” “Here’s what I hope happens,” Fleischer said. “I earnestly hope that conservative prosecutors in rural areas of America indict Bill Clinton, indict Hillary Clinton, indict Hunter Biden. The only way to stop this and return to the norms is for one side to realize if they go too far, the other will match them.

Here’s the video:

Fox News’ Ari Fleischer: “Here’s what I hope happens, Sean. I hope conservative prosecutors in rural areas of America indict Bill Clinton, indict Hillary Clinton, indict Hunter Biden.” pic.twitter.com/vIBQbsAfM1 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) April 5, 2023

This is accurate. It’s the only thing the left understands.

Make them live by what they do to others.