American Mechanic Kidnapped in Mexico

An American mechanic was kidnapped off the street in Mexicali, Mexico in broad daylight in January.

Edgar “Polvos” Perez Chairez, a 35-year-old California native, was taken by suspects shortly before noon on January 4.

The FBI is now offering a $10,000 reward for information on the kidnapping.

Fox News reported:

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information on the January kidnapping of a U.S. citizen off of a street corner in Mexico. Edgar “Polvos” Perez Chairez, a 35-year-old auto mechanic, was grabbed by unidentified suspects near the corner of Tabasco Avenue and Chilpancingo Street in Mexicali, Mexico, Jan. 4 just before noon, according to authorities. A white, late-model Ford F-150 is “believed to be involved” in the abduction. Chairez is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall with brown eyes and brown hair. He weighs about 187 pounds, according to authorities. The California native has tattoos on his arms, neck and body, including the names “Angelina” and “Antonio” on his right and left wrists, respectively.

The US State Department has issued a series of travel advisories in the last few months over cartel violence, kidnappings and grisly murders in Mexico.

The State Department urged US citizens to avoid the following six Mexican states due to high crime and violence: Colima, Guerrero, Michoacan, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas and Zacatecas.

Last month four US citizens were kidnapped at gunpoint during a cartel gang shootout in Matamoros, Mexico.

Two of the Americans were killed and the other two surviving victims returned to the United States.

Orange County public defender Elliot Blair was found dead in Rosarito, Mexico in January under suspicious circumstances.

Elliot Blair, 33, and his wife Kim Williams, also a public defender, were in Rosarito celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary.

A Cincinnati architect and his fiancée were murdered in Zacatecas, Mexico in January.

Jose Gutierrez and his fiancée Daniela Pichardo went missing in mid-January.

Authorities found four dead bodies buried next to a vehicle with bullet holes and flat tires.

A DNA test confirmed Jose Gutierrez, his fiancée Daniela Pichardo and Pichardo’s sister and cousin were the four people found dead.