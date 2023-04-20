American Facebook Users From May 2007 to December 2022 Can Now Apply For Share Of $725 Million Settlement in Privacy Settlement

Facebook was sued for allegedly improperly sharing the personal information of its users – now, they have agreed to pay a settlement.

Americans who were Facebook users from May 24th, 2007 to December 22, 2022, can now apply for a share of the $725 million class-action settlement with Facebook.

The claim deadline is August 25th, 2023.

A recently started website informing Americans on the settlement and how to apply said, “The only way to receive a cash payment from this Settlement is by submitting a timely and properly completed Claim Form that obtains approval from the Settlement Administrator.”

You can apply here

Facebook still denies any wrongdoing.

NBC News reported:

Facebook users have until August to claim their share of a $725 million class-action settlement of a lawsuit alleging privacy violations by the social media company, a new website reveals. … People who had an active U.S. Facebook account between May 2007 and December 2022 have until Aug. 25 to enter a claim. Individual settlement payments haven’t yet been established because payouts depend on how many users submit claims and how long each user maintained a Facebook account. … Meta did not admit wrongdoing. “We pursued a settlement as it’s in the best interest of our community and shareholders,” a company spokesperson said at the time. A spokesperson for Meta did not offer additional comment.

The settlement comes from reports that Cambridge Analytica paid a Facebook app developer for access to the personal information of around 87 million Facebook users.

The Epoch Times reported:

The case and subsequent settlement sprang from 2018 reports that Cambridge Analytica had paid a Facebook app developer for access to the personal information of around 87 million users of Facebook. That data was then allegedly used to have targeted U.S. voters during the 2016 campaign, according to the suit. The two sides reached a temporary settlement agreement last August, just a few weeks before a Sept. 20 deadline for Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his long-time chief operating officer, Sheryl Sandberg, to submit to depositions.

Now, someone needs to confront Facebook on their censoring of conservative content. The Gateway Pundit has been speaking out on that front for years.

For the antidote to media bias, check out ProTrumpNews.com…