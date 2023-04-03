“Adams Should Be More Concerned About NY Citizens Being Murdered, Raped, Robbed, and Carjacked” – MTG Responds to Threats by NYC Mayor Adams

On Monday morning, New York City Mayor Eric Adams threatened to arrest GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Trump supporters.

President Trump left his Florida residence on Monday at noon to head to Trump Tower New York ahead of his arraignment.

Trump will be arraigned on Tuesday at 2:15 pm ET after a Manhattan grand jury indicted him on junk charges.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams issued a stern warning to Marjorie Taylor Greene and Trump supporters who are planning on gathering in Manhattan to show their support for the former president.

Eric Adams absurdly claimed New York City is the safest big city and he won’t tolerate any “rabble rousers” who come in to town to show their support for Trump.

“We’re the safest largest city in America because we respect the rule of law in New York City,” Mayor Adams said, admitting there are no specific threats.

Eric Adams called out Marjorie Taylor Greene after she announced she will be in New York City on Tuesday to show her support for Trump.

“We will not tolerate violence or vandalism of any kind…if anyone is caught participating in any act of violence, they will be arrested and held accountable,” Adams said.

Mayor Adams does not want any Republican “rabble-rousers” coming to his broken-down city.

On Monday afternoon Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene responded to Mayor Adams’ threats.

MTG: Delusional NYC Mayor is trying to intimidate, threaten, and stop me from using my 1st amendment rights to peacefully protest the Democrat’s unconstitutional weaponization of our justice system against our top Republican Presidential candidate, President Trump. Mayor Adams should be more concerned about NY citizens and taxpayers being murdered, raped, robbed, and carjacked than an elected Member of Congress coming to town. Or should I be the one concerned that the mayor of NYC will weaponize his government or maybe his thugs like DA Alvin Bragg against me?