Actor James Woods Slams White House ‘Dog and Pony Show’ in New York as China and Russia Plot to Take Over the World

James Woods is one of those unusual Hollywood actors who is openly conservative and a Trump supporter.

While the Trump indictment unfolded in New York today, Woods blasted the proceedings, suggesting that while this ‘dog and pony show’ is going on, China and Russia are making plans to carve up the rest of the world.

It’s an excellent point. The case does serve Washington as a deflection, or distraction from Biden’s massive failure as a president when it comes to foreign policy.

Breitbart News reports:

See the tweets below:

China and Russia colluding to carve up the world is what the puppet masters pulling the strings in the White House SHOULD be concerned with. Instead they’re ghost hosting a dog and pony show in New York, while our president naps. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 5, 2023

No public trial for a presidential candidate? So even the information stream will be strangled and thus controlled by one political party. The most grievous attack on the checks and balances inherent in our constitution in play right out of the gate.

https://t.co/UhDG9yL00P — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 4, 2023

Woods is right on both points, but particularly on the foreign policy angle.

China and Russia present a direct threat to national security and the Democrats, along with their media allies cannot take their focus off of their pathological hatred and fear of Trump.

They are putting the entire nation at risk.