Oxford College Will Not Celebrate St. George’s Day this Year, The Patron Saint of England – Instead They Will Celebrate Eid al-Fitr

St. George, the patron saint of England
An Oxford college will not celebrate St. George’s Day this year on his April 23rd feast day. Magdalen College will celebrate the Muslim holiday Eid al-Fitr instead.
Eid al-Fitr is not even celebrated on April 23rd. It’s two days earlier.
The entire Western world is collapsing before our eyes.
God help us.
Breitbart.com reported via Religion of Peace:
An Oxford college has been accused of trying to “cancel” a dinner in honour of the Christian patron saint of England in favour of an Islamic holiday.
This year, Magdalen College, a 15th-century constituent college of the University of Oxford, will not hold a dinner on April 23rd to celebrate the feast day of St George, the Christian patron saint of England.
Instead, according to London’s Daily Telegraph newspaper, Magdalen will hold a formal dinner to mark the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Fitr — the official end of the holy month of Ramadan — despite the festival day actually coming two days earlier on the 21st.
In an email sent out to students obtained by the broadsheet, the vice president of the college, Professor Nick Stargardt invited students and guests to “celebrate Eid with a festive dinner in the Hall,” and said that “the meal will follow Muslim customs: the meat dish will be halal and no alcohol will be served”.