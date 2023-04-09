Oxford College Will Not Celebrate St. George’s Day this Year, The Patron Saint of England – Instead They Will Celebrate Eid al-Fitr



St. George, the patron saint of England

An Oxford college will not celebrate St. George’s Day this year on his April 23rd feast day. Magdalen College will celebrate the Muslim holiday Eid al-Fitr instead.

Eid al-Fitr is not even celebrated on April 23rd. It’s two days earlier.

The entire Western world is collapsing before our eyes.

God help us.

Breitbart.com reported via Religion of Peace: