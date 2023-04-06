6 People Shot on Busy South Carolina Beach – Beachgoers Scatter – Several Suspects in Custody (VIDEO)

Six people were shot on the Isle of Palms in South Carolina on Friday afternoon.
According to Isle of Palms Police, 6 people were taken to a hospital after a shooting behind Sea Cabins near 1140 Oceans Blvd.
The shooting happened at a gathering involving high school seniors for “senior skip day” – WCSC reported.
Several suspects are in custody, however it is unclear if the gunman is in custody.
Most of the victims are teens.
At least 1 adult who was not a part of the groups fighting was injured, police said.
Beachgoers scattered.
According to police, an altercation on the beach led to the shooting.
