6 People Shot on Busy South Carolina Beach – Beachgoers Scatter – Several Suspects in Custody (VIDEO)

Six people were shot on the Isle of Palms in South Carolina on Friday afternoon.

According to Isle of Palms Police, 6 people were taken to a hospital after a shooting behind Sea Cabins near 1140 Oceans Blvd.

The shooting happened at a gathering involving high school seniors for “senior skip day” – WCSC reported.

Several suspects are in custody, however it is unclear if the gunman is in custody.

Most of the victims are teens.

At least 1 adult who was not a part of the groups fighting was injured, police said.

VIDEO:

Shooting just happened at Isle of Palms pic.twitter.com/FtZZm0qXyJ — Morsyn (@morsyn69) April 7, 2023

Additional footage:

I’m not sure if they were tackling the gunman but more footage of Isle of Palms shooting pic.twitter.com/5nUhcjgn82 — Vedova (@v3dova1) April 8, 2023

Beachgoers scattered.

WATCH:

Multiple people were shot at the beach in Isle of Palms, South Carolina today pic.twitter.com/LzAh4aDxNr — Vision4theBlind (@Vision4theBlind) April 8, 2023

According to police, an altercation on the beach led to the shooting.

Watch the latest Isle of Palms Police presser on this shooting:

DEVELOPING…