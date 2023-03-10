Wyoming Rep. Harriet Hageman: Democrats ‘Don’t Like the First Amendment’

During a recent interview with Newsmax, Wyoming Republican Rep. Harriet Hageman suggested that Democrats don’t like the First Amendment of the Constitution.

It’s impossible to argue with that point. In truth, Hageman didn’t go far enough.

Democrats don’t like the First Amendment or the Second Amendment. It’s difficult to know which one they hate more.

Newsmax reported:

Rep. Hageman to Newsmax: Democrats ‘Don’t Like the First Amendment’ Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., told Newsmax that the message she took away from Thursday’s House Weaponization Subcommittee hearing was that the Democrats “don’t like the First Amendment.” “What they like is censorship, and they like to control what people can say and what people can hear,” Hageman said during an appearance Thursday on Newsmax’s “Spicer & Co.” “We had two gentlemen who appeared before us who are admitted Democrats, both of them said that they voted for Joe Biden, and from the very first moment that the Democrats started questioning them or doing an opening statement or anything else, they just lambasted these two gentlemen. “But again, what I will say is that the Democrats are terribly concerned about the fact that we have a First Amendment right in this country, and I think they’d like to see that changed,” she added. Hageman said that the House panel probing the weaponization of government examined the First Amendment in the first two hearings and the “federal government’s effort to suppress the First Amendment rights of citizens of this country by proxy.” “They were using Twitter and Facebook and other media organizations to not only stop people from being able to speak, but to stop all of us from hearing from people as well,” she said.

Harriet Hageman is such a massive improvement over Liz Cheney.

The proposed Biden budget is pure fantasy & will fortunately never be passed. Among the ridiculous proposals: 1)Highest personal income tax rate since 1986

2)Highest capital gains rate since 1978

3)$31 billion in new taxes on oil & gas We need to spend less, not tax more. — Rep. Harriet Hageman (@RepHageman) March 9, 2023

Over the past two years America has gone from energy dominance to energy dependence – an issue of concern to not only the citizens of Wyoming, but to the entire country. At approx 10am ET I’ll speak from the House floor on this critical issue-watch it live https://t.co/JOTq6OpPCu — Rep. Harriet Hageman (@RepHageman) February 28, 2023

Wyoming voters made the right decision.