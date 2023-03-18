“Woke, Out of Touch Leftist” – “View'” Host Admits She Has Not Gone Grocery Shopping In Years Due to COVID – Twitter Reacts (VIDEO)

by

Fear of COVID has permanently scarred millions of woke Americans. “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin revealed herself as one of them.

As reported by Fox News, Hostin said during Wednesday’s episode she literally does not want to go to a grocery store anymore. Instead, she has other people pick up her groceries via Instacart.

The admission came in response to co-host Joy Behar revealing she likes in-person grocery shopping. When Behar is the voice of reason, there is serious trouble.

Here is what Hostin said:

I don’t like a supermarket. I haven’t been in a supermarket since COVID — for about three years. That’s when I discovered Instacart. And I give them a big tip because they don’t always pay their people well. That’s been an issue I think for the company. But man, you can get toiletries, you can get fire logs, you know, those big Bounty towels you don’t want to carry.

WATCH:

Twitter users found her admission asinine and scorched the TV talk show host on social media (h/t Fox News).

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Cullen Linebarger
You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 