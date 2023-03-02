Wild Winter Storm: Snow Falls in Orange County, California (VIDEO)

Snow at Disneyland in Anaheim, CA

It briefly snowed at the beach in Southern California on Wednesday.

A cold winter storm brought snow to parts of Orange County.

While Orange County gets snow in the higher elevations, rare ‘low-altitude’ snow fell in Anaheim, Orange, Newport Beach and other cities.

Snow in Newport:

Snow at Disneyland:

Snow in Trabuco Canyon:

Snow in Anaheim:

The National Weather Service said Orange County residents likely saw graupel, the OC Register reported.

