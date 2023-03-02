Wild Winter Storm: Snow Falls in Orange County, California (VIDEO)



Snow at Disneyland in Anaheim, CA

It briefly snowed at the beach in Southern California on Wednesday.

This must be the global warming Al Gore has been warning about for decades.

A cold winter storm brought snow to parts of Orange County.

While Orange County gets snow in the higher elevations, rare ‘low-altitude’ snow fell in Anaheim, Orange, Newport Beach and other cities.

Snow in Newport:

Snow at Disneyland:

And now it’s snowing at Disneyland. Yes, technically it’s graupel. But this is as close as it will ever get to snowing at Disneyland and graupeling is not a word … so here we are. 🎥: @AttractFaction pic.twitter.com/O7gojvpz7G — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) March 1, 2023

Snow in Trabuco Canyon:

Snow in Anaheim:

The National Weather Service said Orange County residents likely saw graupel, the OC Register reported.