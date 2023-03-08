Whoopi Goldberg Loses It After Fox Releases Jan. 6 Footage, Compares Tucker to ‘1984’

The ringleader of a show in which a gaggle of liberal women and one or two female “conservative” controlled opposition members tell America what to think says Tucker Carlson’s release of Jan. 6 footage is like something out of George Orwell’s “1984.”

And they say irony is dead.

On Monday, Carlson unveiled previously unreleased footage from Capitol Hill surveillance cameras showing what the Capitol incursion was really like. Spoiler alert: That whole “threat to democracy” thing was bunkum, and Democrats (with a smattering of RINO enablers) knew it.

“The footage does not show an insurrection or a riot in progress,” Carlson said.

“Instead, it shows police escorting protesters through the building, including the now-infamous ‘QAnon Shaman.'”

Now, obviously, this poses serious issues for those in the establishment media who pronounce the date of the incursion as if they were telling a ghost story to children: “Jah~hah~hah~hah~nuua~rry sixth,” the intonation goes, as if merely by hearing it you’re supposed to wet your pants in fear for the state of our republic.

The election was to be overturned! The rabblement wanted to hang Mike Pence! There were Proud Boys! Oath Keepers! Do you know who those people are? Neither do we, really, but they’re very, very frightening, and they were going to pull off a coup to install our very own Pinochet, Donald Trump!

Except that’s not what the footage showed, and it raises serious questions about what the Capitol Police were doing that day and why doors in the Capitol were being held open for the protesters by individuals in civilian clothes.

Given that the Democrats’ House Jan. 6 committee was a kangaroo-court farce where the only “Republicans” allowed were anti-Trump grifters Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger — no longer office holders, and for very good reason — we haven’t had a good-faith public investigation of those questions, either.

But don’t tell that to Whoopi Goldberg of “The View.”

“Tucker Carlson took a page from George Orwell’s ‘1984’ and told his viewers to reject the evidence of their eyes and ears,” Goldberg said Tuesday.

NEW—The View’s Whoopi Goldberg claims Tucker Carlson “took a page from George Orwell’s ‘1984’ and told his viewers to reject the evidence of their eyes and ears…They saw what they saw.” Actually Whoopi, we never saw any of this footage before. That’s precisely the point! pic.twitter.com/zOqsuUv2D3 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 7, 2023

“You know, I don’t know what he’s playing at, but people saw what they saw. They saw what they saw. And they’ve seen what’s gone down with it, and no matter what, you can’t put this monkey back in the cage,” she continued.

This is a curious take for a panoply of reasons, the first of which is that Carlson’s show made news precisely because he invited viewers to review the evidence with their own eyes and ears and make their own call — something which, as he pointed out, few in Washington actually want Americans to do.

“Virtually no one in Washington, Republican or Democrat, certainly not in the news media, wanted to see this tape released tonight,” Carlson said Monday.

“That’s why it’s remained hidden for more than two years. In recent weeks, the usual hyenas in Congress and on cable news have been howling about we are putting lives at risk by showing this tape to the public.”

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Furthermore, “The View” lambasted Carlson for calling the incursion “mostly peaceful chaos.” Here’s the longer clip of a gaggle of strident Orwellians calling Tucker Carlson Orwellian:

And here’s a May 2020 segment on “The View” titled “Protesters Demand Justice in Floyd Case” in which the panel defended the mostly not-so-peaceful chaos that ensued after the death of George Floyd:

Here’s more lionization of the Floyd protests — some of which could be termed “mostly peaceful chaos,” but certainly not all of them — in a June 2020 segment titled “Anti-Racism Protests Span Globe.”

And despite the fact that police rarely intervened during our summer of discontent — where cities like Minneapolis, Portland, Seatle and Kenosha were given over to the rioters with only minimal intervention from law enforcement — here’s “The View” lamenting that they weren’t shown the same “police restraint” that protesters met on Jan. 6:

Orwell is invoked too often by those who know not his words, but merely that his surname, when used as an adverb or an adjective, stands for Something Very Bad.

Let me then save Whoopi the trouble and skip to the part in “1984” that’s relevant here: “Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right.”

Thankfully, the internet is forever. The audience of “The View” doesn’t remember quite as easily as YouTube does, however. To them, nothing exists except an endless present of weekday mornings in which the chattering panel of useless celebrity flibbertigibbets is always right. Alas.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.