Whistleblower Reveals How the Corrupt FBI is Using a “Threat Tag” to Target Pro-Lifers as Domestic Threats – FBI Retaliated By Suspending Him

The FBI’s war against Christians and pro-lifers goes even deeper than previously believed.

Recall TGP’s Cristina Laila reported last month that the FBI warned against “Radical Christian Catholic Ideology in a leaked memo. The FBI believes Catholics who prefer Latin Mass are white supremacists.

Fox News on Thursday reported FBI Special Agent Garret O’Boyle told the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government the FBI created a threat tag after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year. The FBI then used this tag to target pro-life Americans as domestic threats.

The corrupt department was particularly focused on pregnancy centers. O’Boyle also revealed his pro-life source was being harassed over threats to the Supreme Court while pro-abortion extremists were targeting conservative justices’ homes.

In addition to the FBI’s hatred for pro-lifers, O’Boyle explained this was also part of a larger effort by the FBI to convince Congress there was rampant domestic terrorism in an effort to obtain more federal funds.

The FBI then retaliated against O’Boyle by suspending him and preventing O’Boyle from retrieving his personal belongings.

Fox News reported: