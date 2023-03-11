Wells Fargo Glitch Causes Customers’ Money to Disappear, Leaving Negative Balances

Thousands of Wells Fargo customers, the fourth largest bank in the United States by total assets at $1.7 trillion, report that their money mysteriously disappeared from their accounts, leaving them with negative balances.

Also, many customers have reported that they have not received direct deposits and scheduled paychecks.

A spokesman for Wells Fargo said the nationwide “glitch” caused some customers to see negative balances and others to see missing transactions.

The company did not provide details on what happened exactly happened, but it assured its customers that it would be resolved by Saturday. Customers who paid extra because of the glitch will get their money back, too.

“We’ve been actively working to resolve the issue impacting certain customers’ who cannot see direct deposit transactions in their accounts,” Wells Fargo told NBC. “The issue will be resolved no later than tomorrow Saturday, March 11. We will also refund fees incurred by this issue. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused by this.”

In a statement to customers early Friday morning, the bank informed customers that the missing deposits were the result of a “technical issue.”

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. If you see incorrect balances or missing transactions, this may be due to a technical issue, and we apologize. Your accounts continue to be secure, and we’re working quickly on a resolution,” according to the spokesman.

