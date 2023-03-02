WATCH: Renowned Harvard Professor Of Medicine Trolls Woke “Vaccine Fanatics” During House Roundtable On COVID Policies

Dr. Martin Kulldorff, a Harvard University professor of medicine, effectively mocked vaccine zealots during a House select subcommittee roundtable which was analyzing COVID-19 policy decisions on Tuesday.

Kulldorff is a renowned biostatistician and epidemiologist who possesses expertise in detecting and monitoring infectious disease outbreaks and vaccine safety evaluations. He also co-authored the Great Barrington Declaration (GBD), which criticized the harmful impacts of draconian government policies on the public.

He and his two other GBD co-authors, Dr. Sunetra Gupta and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, instead advocated for protecting the vulnerable and letting healthy individuals live normal lives. By rejecting their common sense measures, politicians around the world ruined billions of lives.

During the subcommittee roundtable, Kulldorff discussed the issues with universal COVID vaccination and the virtues of natural immunity with Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA).

Kuldorff: “By forcing children to have vaccines they don’t need because they’ve already have the disease, that undermines the trust in other vaccines like the measles vaccine or the polio vaccine. That’s very, very serious. “Over the last several decades we’ve had the “anti-vaccine” people try to undermine trust in vaccines but with rare success. But the vaccine fanatics who want to vaccinate every person in this country, even though there are people who have already had COVID, that has undermined the trust in vaccines and created an enormous vaccine hesitancy.” Miller-Meeks: “So not allowing their provider or physician to determine the risk and the benefit?” Kulldorff: “Yeah, and also people themselves, because people know about immunity. We learned that in school. People know that if you’ve had a disease. Miller-Meeks (mocking vaccine fanatics): “It wasn’t until I came to Congress that I found out infection-acquired immunity was a novel concept.” Kulldorff: “Yeah, I guess we knew about it since 430 BC, the Athenian plague, until 2020. And we didn’t know about it for three years. And now we know about it again.”

Kulldorff was proven right throughout the COVID pandemic and certainly has earned the opportunity to gloat a bit.