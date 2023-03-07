Violence Erupts as Thousands Storm Streets In France Over Macron’s Pension Reforms

French President Emmanuel Macron has suggested increasing the retirement age in France from 62 to 64 and French citizens are in an uproar.

Since mid-January, the country has faced repeated nationwide strikes and today’s gathering my be the largest one yet with police anticipating upwards of 1.4 million people protesting.

Riot police have been dealing with increasing violence in the capital city of Paris as protesters pepper police with projectiles.

Current scenes in Paris against a reform that would raise the pension age from 62 to 64. pic.twitter.com/dc5qK050fb — Kevin smith (@KJ00355197) March 7, 2023

Clashes are intensifying in Paris as workers protest against the government’s pension reform plans. Video footage shows riot police using tear gas and batons to repress protesters who are responding with pyrotechnics and anything else they can get their hands on. #grevedu7mars pic.twitter.com/3yOoQzOldx — red. (@redstreamnet) March 7, 2023

The Daily Mail reports: