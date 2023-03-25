Utah State Wide Receiver Josh Davis Suffers Sudden Cardiac Arrest During Practice

On Friday, Utah State revealed that football player Josh Davis suffered a “non-traumatic sudden cardiac arrest” on Thursday during practice.

Davis, a wide receiver for Utah State, had a medical emergency during practice at Maverik Stadium and was taken to Logan Regional Hospital.

He was initially reported to be in critical condition, but his condition was upgraded to fair the following morning, according to ESPN.

According to Utah State, Davis was “taken off life-sustaining medical devices and is breathing on his own.”

Read the statement below:

Josh Davis, a football player for Utah state, has been upgraded from critical to fair condition as of Friday morning, following a non-traumatic sudden cardiac arrest during Thursday’s spring practice on Merlin Olsen Field at Maverick stadium. Davis, who is currently in the intensive care unit at McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden, has been taken off life-sustaining medical devices and is breathing on his own. Davis, a redshirt freshman wide receiver from Carlsbad, California, collapsed during practice on Thursday and was immediately treated by USU’s athletic training staff, led by Mike Williams, associate athletics Director for sports medicine, followed by emergency medical personnel, who transported him to Logan regional hospital. Davis received initial critical treatment and was stabilized at Logan regional hospital before being transported to McKay-Dee Hospital, where their critical care team continued treatment with therapeutic hypothermia to lower the body temperature to preserve his neurological function. Davis’ parents, Matt and Chrissy, arrived in Utah Thursday evening, and were met at the hospital by Utah State team physician Dr. David G. Liddle, interim athletic director Jerry Bovee, head football coach Blake Anderson, and athletic trainer Kendra Gilmore.

Update on Josh Davis. We ask that you continue to keep Josh and his family in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/ASuhTLjVkC — USU Football (@USUFootball) March 24, 2023

Davis is “awake, alert, and breathing on his own,” Anderson said, via Utah State football play-by-play radio voice Scott Garrard per Si.com.

He added, “The training staff absolutely saved his life. No hesitation at all. Miracle.”