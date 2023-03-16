US Releases Video of Russian SU-27s Attacking MQ-9 Drone Over Black Sea

U.S. European Command released video of Russian SU-27s attack that led to the downing of an MQ-9 drone over the Black Sea Tuesday morning. Two SU-27 harassed the MQ-9 by spraying fuel on it before clipping and damaging a propeller on a close pass in international airspace, reportedly about sixty miles off the coast of Russian-annexed Crimea.

A timeline of the attack was also released:

STUTTGART, Germany – U.S. European Command released declassified footage of a Russian Su-27 aircraft conducting an unsafe/unprofessional intercept of a U.S. Air Force MQ-9 in international airspace over the Black Sea, March 14. In addition to the footage, a storyboard of the events with declassified stills from the MQ-9 footage is also released. The following is a summary of the video:

00:00: [Start of video] A Russian Su-27 approaches to the rear of the U.S. Air Force MQ-9.

00:05: A Russian Su-27 begins to release fuel as it passes.

00:09 A Russian Su-27 passes over the U.S. Air Force MQ-9 while releasing fuel. As the Su-27 passes over the top of the MQ-9, it also disrupts the video transmission.

00:11: The propeller of the U.S. Air Force MQ-9 can be seen and remains undamaged.

00:22: A Russian Su-27 begins a second approach toward the MQ-9.

00:27: A Russian Su-27 begins to release fuel on the approach toward the

MQ-9. The Su-27 proceeds to pass even closer.

00:29: A Russian Su-27 collides with the MQ-9 and the MQ-9’s camera feed is lost for approximately 60 seconds.

00:39: The MQ-9’s camera feed has returned to working order. At this time the propeller can be seen again and one of the props can be seen damaged.

00:42: [End of video]

A purported video clip from one of the Russian planes was leaked on Wednesday:

#Breaking: Just in – Video from an #Russia[n telegram channel, claiming to have released the video moments after the #US MQ-9 Reaper drone had been taken down over the black sea near #Crimea, #Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/LTIEcqtqV7 — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) March 15, 2023

Reporters reposted the video along with screen images:

NEW THIS AM: The US releasing unclassified video footage showing the time lapse of a Russian Su-27 fighter jet TAKING down a U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Black Sea Tuesday, damaging the propeller. Note: This was a conscious decision by the Pentagon to release this. pic.twitter.com/mPCQsDglKn — Kellie Meyer (@KellieMeyerNews) March 16, 2023

NEW: European Command releases footage of a Russian Su-27 aircraft dumping fuel on the American MQ-9 drone over the Black Sea: pic.twitter.com/AZjgyIDEk5 — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) March 16, 2023

AFP illustration of the MQ-9:

MQ-9 Reaper drone.#AFPGraphics diagram of the MQ-9 Reaper drone, used for intelligence, surveillance and attack missions.

A Russian fighter jet on Tuesday dumped fuel on an American drone over the Black Sea and then collided with it, causing the drone to crash, US military says pic.twitter.com/3jdUmjcvdF — AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 15, 2023

Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov spoke to reporters in Russian and English Tuesday about the Black Sea incident:

Anatoly Antonov, the Russian Ambassador to the U.S., said his country wants "no confrontation" with the U.S. after a Russian fighter jet collided Tuesday with a large U.S. surveillance drone over the Black Sea. https://t.co/eahJg24Jay pic.twitter.com/5g4yU4jMjo — The Associated Press (@AP) March 14, 2023