US Releases Video of Russian SU-27s Attacking MQ-9 Drone Over Black Sea

by

U.S. European Command released video of Russian SU-27s attack that led to the downing of an MQ-9 drone over the Black Sea Tuesday morning. Two SU-27 harassed the MQ-9 by spraying fuel on it before clipping and damaging a propeller on a close pass in international airspace, reportedly about sixty miles off the coast of Russian-annexed Crimea.

A timeline of the attack was also released:

STUTTGART, Germany – U.S. European Command released declassified footage of a Russian Su-27 aircraft conducting an unsafe/unprofessional intercept of a U.S. Air Force MQ-9 in international airspace over the Black Sea, March 14. In addition to the footage, a storyboard of the events with declassified stills from the MQ-9 footage is also released.

The following is a summary of the video:
00:00: [Start of video] A Russian Su-27 approaches to the rear of the U.S. Air Force MQ-9.
00:05: A Russian Su-27 begins to release fuel as it passes.
00:09 A Russian Su-27 passes over the U.S. Air Force MQ-9 while releasing fuel. As the Su-27 passes over the top of the MQ-9, it also disrupts the video transmission.
00:11: The propeller of the U.S. Air Force MQ-9 can be seen and remains undamaged.
00:22: A Russian Su-27 begins a second approach toward the MQ-9.
00:27: A Russian Su-27 begins to release fuel on the approach toward the
MQ-9. The Su-27 proceeds to pass even closer.
00:29: A Russian Su-27 collides with the MQ-9 and the MQ-9’s camera feed is lost for approximately 60 seconds.
00:39: The MQ-9’s camera feed has returned to working order. At this time the propeller can be seen again and one of the props can be seen damaged.
00:42: [End of video]

A purported video clip from one of the Russian planes was leaked on Wednesday:

Reporters reposted the video along with screen images:

AFP illustration of the MQ-9:

Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov spoke to reporters in Russian and English Tuesday about the Black Sea incident:

