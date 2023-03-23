Update: Newsmax Returns to DIRECTV

In January, The Gateway Pundit reported that DIRECTV l de-platformed popular conservative Newsmax.

DIRECTV l canceled OAN Network last year, but pays the license fee for 22 liberal news and information channels in their lineup.

The red flag First Amendment violation led to boycotts, cancelled subscriptions and intense Congressional pressure.

Newsmax has announced they have reached a deal and will return to DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM and U-verse.

Newsmax reports:

When the two companies were initially unable to agree on financial terms to extend their carriage agreement, DIRECTV lost the rights to distribute the programming on Jan 25, 2023. Unfortunately, this is a common occurrence in the pay TV industry, and often consumers are caught in the middle. “Newsmax recognizes and appreciates that DIRECTV clearly supports diverse voices, including conservative ones,” said Christopher Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax. “As a standalone company, DIRECTV gave Newsmax its start nearly a decade ago as it continues to do with upcoming news networks, which is why we are pleased to reach a mutually beneficial agreement that will deliver our network to DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM and U-verse customers over the next several years.” “This resolution with Newsmax, resolving an all-too-common carriage dispute, underscores our dedication to delivering a wide array of programming and perspectives to all our customers,” said Bill Morrow, Chief Executive Officer for DIRECTV. “Through our persistent negotiations, we reached a resolution under mutually-agreeable business terms allowing us to deliver the conservative news network at the right value – a reflection of the free market at work.”

The news was widely celebrated.

Texas Governor Gregg Abbott wrote in a statement, “This agreement between Newsmax and DirecTV is a huge win in protecting the right of conservative voices and viewpoints to be heard, and I am proud to have helped facilitate this pivotal business renewal to preserve the strength of public discourse on television. The United States was founded on freedom of speech and healthy public debate, and we must preserve the free flow of information in our country to maintain the dignity of our nation’s core values.Efforts to silence conservative viewpoints are antithetical to the very principles our Founding Fathers wrote in our Constitution.This agreement will set the standard for future business deals to maintain our nation’s position as a beacon of freedom. Here in Texas, we will always fight to defend First Amendment rights for Texans and Americans.”

There’s a lot to be upset about but Newsmax coming back to DirecTV is a huge victory Boycotts, social media posts, canceled subscriptions, Congressional pressure, and potential lawsuits We raised our voices to defend the 1st Amendment And it worked https://t.co/C7wUkiDhHV — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) March 22, 2023

When we speak up loud enough, we’re heard. DIRECTV & NEWSMAX have reached a deal and NEWSMAX WILL RETURN! This is a huge win for We The People! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 22, 2023