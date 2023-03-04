Union Fights Back Against Biden’s New “Pronoun Policy” For Federal Workers

Americans are pushing back against the Biden administration’s woke agenda.

On March 1st, Social Security Administration Commissioner Kilolo Kijakazi announced a new “Pronoun Policy” for federal workers.

The policy allows transgender employees to use the bathroom of their choice and says that employees could face disciplinary action if they continually misuse the pronouns of a colleague.

The policy defines the terms agender, bigender, cisgender, gender diverse, genderfluid, genderqueer, gender nonconforming, nonbinary, and two-spirit.

The announcement also said that employees “will receive notice of a mandatory training to help you prepare for full implementation of the policy, which will happen on March 31, 2023.”

The Daily Wire reported:

On March 1, SSA Acting Commissioner Kilolo Kijakazi announced the policy to employees with the subject “Building an Equitable and Inclusive Culture: Gender Identity.” “Soon, you will receive notice of a mandatory training to help you prepare for full implementation of the policy, which will happen on March 31, 2023. Available starting March 2, this training will increase your knowledge of using pronouns and gender-neutral language and supporting employees and colleagues in the workplace,” the email said. … It says transgender employees may use the bathroom of their choice, and that “continued intentional misuse of an employee’s name or pronoun could… lead to disciplinary action.” “At meetings, employees, managers, and supervisors can introduce themselves with the pronouns they use, which may prompt others at the meeting to share the pronouns they use, e.g., ‘Hello, my name is Michael. My pronouns are he/him.’ Additionally, employees, managers, and supervisors should consider including their proper names, pronunciations of their names, and pronouns in their email signatures, e.g., Brianne (Bree-anne) Doe (they/theirs),” it adds.

One union is fighting back.

American Federation of Government Employees Local 2505 represents 600 employees.

They filed a grievance on Friday saying, “All of the changes are violations of … existing terms and conditions of employment.”

Just The News reported:

A union representing Social Security Administration employees wants Biden administration end a new “pronoun policy” related transgender workers, arguing it imposes political views on members. American Federation of Government Employees Local 2505 filed a grievance Friday over a policy announced internally on Wednesday called the “Policy on Prohibiting Discrimination, Including Harassment, Based on Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity, or Gender Expression. The union, which represents 600 low-level employees in Oklahoma and Arkansas, said the policy changed restroom access, the dress code, and “created a new form with the employee’s name, gender identity, pronouns,” according to the Daily Wire. “All of the changes are violations of … existing terms and conditions of employment,” the grievance reads.

Time for more employees to stand up against this new policy!

