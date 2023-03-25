Uber Driver Carjacked, Fatally Shot – Two Black Male Suspects Still at Large

An Uber driver was carjacked and fatally shot in Los Angeles County Friday morning.

Former US Marine Aaron Orozco, a husband and father of two, was murdered Friday morning during his Uber shift after he picked up two black men.

According to reports, Orozco stopped at a 7-Eleven for an unknown reason. It was at this time that Orozco and the two black male passengers got into an argument.

One of the passengers pulled out a gun and shot Orozco in the chest/torso.

One suspect stole Orozco’s Honda Accord and drove off. The other suspect took off on foot.

Both suspects are still at large.

Uber said it canceled the rider’s account.

Fox 11 Los Angeles reported:

The Uber driver who was shot and killed by two passengers during his shift in Lynwood Friday morning was identified by family as former Marine Aaron Orozco. Orozco was a father of two. His family told FOX 11 that he was based out of Camp Pendleton and completed three tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. He started driving for Uber at night so he could care for his children while his wife, Sandra, worked as a nurse. “We were married for 10 years, but we’ve been together since high school, high school sweethearts,” his wife told FOX 11. “I haven’t even told my kids yet, they still think dad is going to come through the door,” she added. In four years he’s had no issues until the early morning of March 24 when he picked up two men. Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said during the ride, Orozco stopped at a 7-Eleven store in 2800 block of Imperial Highway for an unknown reason. At some point, the passengers and Orozco got into an altercation and one of the passengers pulled out a gun and shot him in his upper body. A store clerk witnessed the shooting and contacted authorities. When first responders arrived, Orozco’s body was found lying on the ground in the parking lot.

More from Fox 11 Los Angeles: