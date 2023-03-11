U.S.-Based Chinese Scientists Violate Government Policy by Continuing to Collaborate with China’s Military, thus Acting Contrary to American National Security Interests

Guest post by Lawrence Sellin, Ph.D.

Chinese scientists working in the United States and supported by U.S. taxpayers are thumbing their noses at Joe Biden’s China policies.

In December 2021, Biden’s Department of Commerce added China’s Academy of Military Medical Sciences to a list of entities “acting contrary to the foreign policy or national security interests of the United States.”

Nevertheless, Chinese scientists working in the U.S. continued to work with scientists from the Academy of Military Medical Sciences.

The following represent examples of a longer list of ongoing violations of U.S. government policy being tolerated by the Biden regime.

China-trained Genhong Cheng of the University of California, Los Angeles and China-trained Pei-Yong Shi of the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston published a scientific article with Cheng-Feng Qin of the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) Academy of Military Medical Sciences over a year after the U.S. government’s national security warning was issued.

A month later Genhong Cheng published another article with the PLA’s Cheng-Feng Qin, both articles being funded by Anthony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Wanbo Tai, who received his Ph.D. from the PLA’s Academy of Military Medical Sciences, took the scheme one step further.

While receiving U.S. taxpayer funding from Fauci’s Institute and allegedly working at the Lindsley F. Kimball Research Institute in New York City, he was also working with PLA scientist Guangyu Zhao and listing his research location as the Institute of Infectious Diseases, Shenzhen Bay Laboratory, Shenzhen, China.

The use of research funding provided by American taxpayers now appears to involve “scientific money laundering,” where the cash can end up in places and subsidizing activities for which it was not intended.

In addition, over the last 40 years, successive waves of Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and PLA scientists have colonized U.S. research laboratories through the process of “scientific chain migration.”

CCP and PLA scientists would establish themselves as “anchors” in U.S. research institutions and then invite other Chinese scientists into their U.S. laboratories to access American knowledge, skills, technologies and U.S. government funding, which, in turn, would be fed into China’s programs, including those of its military.

Today, U.S. research centers, universities in particular, are merely extensions of China’s fused military-civilian research and development program.

Lawrence Sellin, Ph.D. is retired U.S. Army Reserve colonel and a veteran of Afghanistan and Iraq. He had a civilian career in international business and medical research. Dr. Sellin is the author of Restoring the Republic: Arguments for a Second American Revolution. His email address is [email protected].