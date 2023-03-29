Tucker Carlson: “The Trans Community Is the Mirror Image of Christianity and Therefore, Its Enemy – Trans Ideology Claims Dominion Over Nature Itself” (VIDEO)

Tucker Carlson opened his show on Tuesday with a discussion on the trans community and violence.

During his monologue, Tucker asserted that the transgender community is the mirror image of Christianity and the two groups are on a collision course.

Tucker Carlson: The trans movement is the mirror image of Christianity and therefore its natural enemy. In Christianity, the price of admission is admitting that you’re not God. Christians openly concede that they have no real power over anything and for that matter, very little personal virtue. They will tell you to your face that they are sinful and helpless and basically absurd. They’re not embarrassed about any of this. They brag about it. That saved a wretch like me goes the most famous Christian hymn ever written in English. The trans movement takes the opposite view. Trans ideology claims dominion over nature itself. We can change the identity we were born with. They will tell you with wild-eyed certainty Christians can never agree with this statement because these are powers they believe God alone possesses. That unwillingness to agree, that failure to acknowledge a trans person’s dominion over nature incites and enrages some in the trans community. People who believe they’re God can’t stand to be reminded that they’re not. So Christianity and transgender orthodoxy are wholly incompatible theologies. They can never be reconciled. They are on a collision course with each other. One side is likely to draw blood before the other side.

