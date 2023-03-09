Tucker Carlson Scored HUGE Ratings Revealing J6 Footage – Six Times More Viewers Than CNN

The ratings for Tucker Carlson’s reveal of the January 6th videos are already in and they are huge.

This is probably a large part of why Democrats were so panicked about Tucker getting his hands on the videos. They knew that he would have a massive audience for the shows. They would not care if it was a show no one watches, like something on CNN.

This is obviously also one of the reasons why so many liberal networks demanded access to the footage only after Tucker got it. They also knew that he was going to demolish the competition in viewers.

Mediaite reports:

Cable News Ratings Tuesday March 7: Fox News Scores 6 Times More Viewers Than CNN in Prime Time Fox News prime time soared to over 3 million average viewers on Tuesday night. The very strong prime time number was anchored by Tucker Carlson, who brought in 4.14 million total viewers as his show sparked controversy on Monday night for his Jan. 6th coverage. Fox prime time doubled MSNBC’s average of 1.49 million total viewers and brought in more than six times the viewers of CNN. CNN’s prime time average came in at 451,000 total viewers.

People tuned in because they want to know the truth.

Cable News Ratings Overload Tue Mar 7 Fox News had more total and 25 to 54 year old demo viewers than MSNBC, CNN, Newsmax & NewsNation combined. Primetime Average Demo | Total Viewers

1⃣@FoxNews 404,000 | 3,057,000

2⃣@MSNBC 163,667 | 1,494,333

3⃣@CNN 94,333 |… https://t.co/z5GhW3ko6o pic.twitter.com/26EcR9ATen — RoadMN 📈 (@RoadMN) March 8, 2023

Democrat outrage = higher ratings for Tucker Carlson. Good. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 7, 2023

TUCKER CARLSON RAISED TO "SUPER STAR" STATUS Cable News Ratings Monday March 6: Jan. 6 Tapes Boost Tucker Carlson’s Show to First Place in Ratings

Exposing Deep State Swamp Liars who tried to destroy Donald Trump accusing him of Treason but they committedhttps://t.co/bc4k4LazEZ — Ronnie Nussbeck (@NussbeckRonnie) March 8, 2023

It’s ironic that by complaining about Tucker, Democrats probably helped to boost his ratings.