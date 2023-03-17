Tucker Carlson Explains His Biggest Regret as a Person Working in Media (VIDEO)

Tucker Carlson has the top rated cable news show in the country right now, and there’s a good reason for that. He is genuine and honest.

Tucker is doing something that almost no one else in media does. He invites people who are ignored by the rest of the media onto his show and actually listens to them.

He recently appeared on a podcast and was asked what his greatest regret is, in terms of working in media. His answer may surprise you.

RedState provides a partial transcript:

CARLSON: I’ve spent my whole life in the media, my dad was in the media. That is a big part of the revelation that’s changed my life is that the media are part of the control appartus. (crosstalk) Yeah, I know, cause your younger and smarter, and you’re like “yeah.” But what if you’re me and you spent your whole life in that world, and to look around and all the sudden you’re like “oh wow,” not only are they part of the problem, but I spent most of my life being part of the problem. Defending the Iraq War, like I actually did that. Can you imagine if you did that? CARLSON: For too long, I participated in the culture where I was like, “anyone who thinks outside these pre-prescribed lanes is crazy, is a conspiracy theorist.” And I just really regret that, I’m ashamed that I did that.

Watch the video below:

After watching this video, you do realize Tucker could be fired for saying this😳. Given how he really feels, I’d say HE’S GONE from Fox within a year🤔. Seriously, if his heart is saying this, how can he stay in legacy media🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/0ArAZhJjpA — Bobby D (@BobDunlap9477) March 14, 2023

Other people in media never talk like this.

Has a single member of the liberal media ever apologized for pushing the Russia collusion lie? Of course not. Some of them even seem to still believe it.

This is one of the things that sets Tucker apart. He is willing to be candid and admit his mistakes. It’s an admirable quality for someone working in media.