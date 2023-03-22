Trump New York Grand Jury Wednesday Session Canceled After Bombshell Report that DA Bragg Withheld Evidence from Jury

The grand jury investigating President Trump over alleged 2016 hush money payments to two women who accused him of having affairs with them has cancelled its scheduled Wednesday session and may not meet again this week, according to a report by Business Insider. Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been trying find a away to indict Trump over alleged indirect payments in 2016 to quiet claims of affairs made against him by stripper Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.



File screen image.

Business Insider excerpt:

The Manhattan ‘hush-money’ grand jury has been told not to come in on Wednesday, a cancellation that comes on the brink of a possible historic indictment vote of former President Donald Trump, according to two law enforcement officers. And while nothing beyond Wednesday is set in stone, it is unlikely that the grand jury will meet at all this week, said one of the law enforcement sources, who spoke to Insider on condition of anonymity. The pause comes after unexpected testimony Monday by Robert Costello, who was allowed to address the grand jurors at the defense’s request. Costello, who previously served as Cohen’s legal advisor, said at a press conference Monday that he attacked his former client’s credibility during his testimony. Cohen had just spent two days of testimony walking grand jurors through the chronology of Trump’s involvement in the payment.

MSNBC confirmed the scoop by Business Insider:

BREAKING: The grand jury in New York weighing whether to indict Donald Trump will not meet today and has been told to be on standby tomorrow, two sources tell NBC News. https://t.co/jqJGVTwZA7 pic.twitter.com/HjjU6nB5CO — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 22, 2023

The pause comes after a bombshell report Costello that he told the grand jury that District Attorney Alvin Bragg had withheld several hundred pages of documents from them.

TGP excerpt: “Gregg Jarrett: I mentioned it yesterday, I think, when Bob Costello got into that Grand Jury room and told them, “Wait a minute. You don’t have the hundreds of pages I handed over to Alvin Bragg over here? You only have six cherry-picked documents?” You know, hiding from grand juries exculpatory information is reprehensible and unconscionable. And the conduct of Alvin Bragg and his henchman Mark Pomeranz, who specifically says in his book, “We’re targeting zombies because we don’t like his beliefs,” those guys should face disbarment proceedings.”

Robert Costello is a former Deputy Chief of the Criminal Division for the US Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York, who has represented many prominent New Yorkers in private practice.

Trump posted earlier on Wednesday on Truth Social, “The Rogue prosecutor, who is having a hard time with the Grand Jury, especially after the powerful testimony against him by Felon Cohen’s highly respected former lawyer, is attempting to build a case that has NEVER BEEN BROUGHT BEFORE AND ACTUALLY, CAN’T BE BROUGHT. If he spent this time, effort, and money on fighting VIOLENT CRIME, which is destroying NYC, our once beautiful and safe Manhattan, which has become an absolute HELLHOLE, would be a much better place to live!”

Trump also posted the New York Times reporting on the lack of prosecutions by New York for the alleged crimes being looked at, “The New York Times: “A New York Times review and interviews with election law experts strongly suggest that New York state prosecutors have never before filed an election law case involving a federal campaign. Bringing an untested case against anyone, let alone a former president of the United States, carries the risk that a court could throw out or narrow the case.”