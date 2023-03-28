Trans Activists Burn Harry Potter Books (VIDEO)

A transgender activist recently made a video of a Harry Potter book being burned.

Author JK Rowling is regularly targeted by trans activists because she believes in things like biology.

The left is fond of making Hitler comparisons. Will any of them point out the obvious comparison here?

The Daily Mail reported:

Now trans activists burn Harry Potter books: JK Rowling ridicules Australian campaigner over video showing copy of the ‘Goblet of Fire’ being torched – as Brit women’s right’s protester Kellie Jay-Keen leaves Down Under after violent clashes

JK Rowling has ridiculed a trans rights activist who posted video of a Harry Potter book being burned, mocking the firestarter’s copyright mark as ‘Just in case people try and submit to the Academy Awards without your approval’.

The disturbing footage from Tess Hall was put on a public Twitter feed and showed a fire pit before the novel was added in.

It came in the wake of violent scenes as women’s rights campaigner Kellie-Jay Keen -also known by campaign name Posie Parker – was attacked in New Zealand.

Over video of the fourth book in the series Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire being torched, without a hint of irony Hall bemoaned ‘hate we’ve been seeing of late’.

But it drew the attention of the best-selling author behind the magical character, who shared it with her 14 million followers.

Ms Rowling told Hall: ‘I love that you added “all rights reserved”, just in case people try and submit to the Academy Awards without your approval.’…

Hall declares: ‘It’s a barmy Sunday and I have just been reflecting on some of this hate we’ve been seeing of late

‘If we’re going to return to this sort of time where hate is involved, people marching the street against the existence of others.

‘I think if we are going to be in the business of book burning lets make sure we are burning the right books.