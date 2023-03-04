Top Russian Scientist Who Created Sputnik COVID Vaccine is Strangled to Death at Home – Suspect Arrested, Served Time for Sex Crimes

Top Russian Scientist Andrey Botikov, who created the Sputnik COVID vaccine, was found dead in his Moscow apartment on Thursday. He was strangled to death.

The suspect Alexei Zmanovsky reportedly served time in prison for sex crimes.

An alleged gay prostitute has allegedly strangled one of the creators of the Sputnik V vaccine in Moscow. Andrey Botikov apparently asked for asphyxia, but it went wrong. Alexey Zmanovsky, who has reportedly admitted guilt, has been remanded in custody until May. pic.twitter.com/TBfiGuO3io — Russia Unplugged (@UnpluggedRus) March 3, 2023



Scientist Andrey Botikov and Alexey Zmanovsky

The Daily Mail reported: