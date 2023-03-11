TOP EXECUTIVES with Silicon Valley Bank Sold Their Shares Weeks Before Crash – Investors Tried to Pull $42 Billion on Thursday before Bank Failed on Friday

California regulators closed Silicon Valley Bank on Friday.

The FDIC was named receiver.

Via Market Watch:

Silicon Valley Bank has been closed by the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation, and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) has been appointed receiver, becoming the first FDIC-backed institution to fail this year. The news comes amid a crisis at parent SVB Financial Group SIVB, , which lost a record 60% of its value on Thursday, after it disclosed large losses from securities sales and announced a dilutive stock offering along with a profit warning. The FDIC said all insured depositors will have full access to their accounts no later than Monday morning. Uninsured depositors will get a receivership certificate and may be entitled to dividends once the FDIC sells the bank’s assets.

The bank reportedly holds $173 billion in deposits.

The company provided funding to 44% of all venture capital-backed tech and healthcare companies that publicly listed on a stock exchange last year, according to its website.

The CEO of Silicon Valley Bank Gregory Becker sold $3.5 million in stock in the last two weeks!

He was not alone.

Top Silicon Valley Bank executives also sold shares before the big crash on Thursday and Friday.

* Gregory Becker, CEO, sold 11% on Feb 27, 2023.

* Michael Zucker, General Counsel, 19% on Feb 5.

* Daniel Beck, CFO, sold 32% on Feb 27.

* Michelle Draper, CMO, sold 25% on Feb 1.

These executives all sold shares a bit at a time.

Via Unnamed Whales.

