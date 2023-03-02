THURSDAY MORNING AT 9 AM ET: The Gateway Pundit’s Political Prisoner Podcast Twitter Space Hosted by J6er Jake Lang with Guest General Michael Flynn – Thursday at 9:00 am EST

THE POLITICAL PRISONER PODCAST has gone LIVE!

We are proud to announce the discussion this morning on Thursday, March 2 at 9:00 am Eastern with two of our favorite patriot heavyweights.

Political Prisoner Jake Lang, live from prison where he has been held for 774 days without trial, will interview General Michael Flynn on his acclaimed flagship podcast with The Gateway Pundit. Sparks will be flying in this no holds barred discussion.

Jake was nearly killed on January 6th when he was gassed and smothered by a huge pile of people on the steps of the US Capitol. The woman beside him, Rosanne Boyland, was killed that day. She was gassed, crushed and beaten by Capitol Police Officer Lila Morris several dozen times.

Capitol Police Officer Lila Morris was filmed beating Rosanne with a stick after she passed out. While Jake was buried under the pile, Capitol police continued to push protesters on top of him. Jake also saw Philip Anderson’s limp body laying next to Rosanne Boyland. Jake was able to pull Anderson to safety and saved his life that day. But Jake was not able to save Rosanne from the police. Rosanne Boyland was killed by police on the steps of the US Capitol. The mainstream media ignored the crime and instead lied about Rosanne following her death.

Four supporters of Donald Trump died that day during the police assaults.

Today, Jake Lang languishes in prison, alone, for up to 20 hours a day. Jake has not been convicted of a crime.

He has been held in prison by the Biden regime for over two years now.

On several occasions, Jake has been cast into solitary confinement during his tenure without any justification. Jake has been transferred to eight different detention facilities over the course of the last 22 months.

Please join The Gateway Pundit with General Michael Flynn and Jake Lang Thursday morning at 9 AM Eastern.