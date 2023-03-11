Three Women Missing After Traveling to Mexico from Texas

Three women are missing after driving from Texas to the Mexican city of Montemorelos last month.

Marina Rios, 48, Maritza Trinidad, 47, and Dora Saenz, 53, crossed the border from Texas on February 24 to sell clothes at a flea market and haven’t been heard from since.

The two sisters are from Peñitas, Texas, a small city next to the Rio Grande, the AP reported.

AP reported:

Two sisters from Texas and a friend are missing in Mexico after they crossed the border last month to sell clothes at a flea market, U.S. authorities said Friday. The abduction of four Americans in Mexico that was caught on video last week received an avalanche of attention and was resolved in a matter of days. But the fate of the three women, who haven’t been heard from in about two weeks, remains a mystery and has garnered relatively little publicity. The FBI said Friday it is aware that two sisters from Peñitas, a small border city in Texas near McAllen, and their friend have gone missing. Peñitas Police Chief Roel Bermea said their families have been in touch with Mexican authorities, who are investigating their disappearance. Beyond that, officials in the U.S. and Mexico haven’t said much about their pursuit of Maritza Trinidad Perez Rios, 47; Marina Perez Rios, 48; and their friend, Dora Alicia Cervantes Saenz, 53.

Earlier this week four US citizens were kidnapped at gunpoint during a cartel gang shootout in Matamoros, Mexico.

Two of the Americans were killed and the other two surviving victims returned to the United States.

The US State Department has issued a series of travel advisories in the last several weeks over cartel violence, kidnappings and grisly murders in Mexico.

The State Department urged US citizens to avoid the following six Mexican states due to high crime and violence: Colima, Guerrero, Michoacan, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas and Zacatecas.