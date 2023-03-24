This Week in Ukraine: Soldiers Storm Orthodox Monastery, Arrest Priest During Service, Cut Off Access to Sacred Caves, Close Three Orthodox Churches

by

Your tax dollars at work.
The Zelensky Regime continues its war against Orthodox Christian Church in Ukraine.

Zelensky cut off access to the sacred Kiev Caves Lavra National Reserve, additional caves and three other Orthodox churches.


St. Agapit of the Kiev Caves

According to OrthodoxChristian.com.

The Caves are where the relics of hundreds of saints are located. Access to the Churches of the Elevation of the Cross, the Conception of St. Anna, and the Synaxis of All Saints of the Caves has also been suspended, reports the Ukrainian Church’s Information-Education Department.

“The abbot and brothers of the Lavra received this news with extreme pain,” commented His Eminence Metropolitan Kliment of Nezhin, head of the Information-Education Department.

The Church has already been kicked out of the main churches in the Upper Lavra, and has been informed that it will be entirely evicted from its monastery on March 29.

In another incident last week a Christian man lost his fingertip when raiders tore open the doors of his Orthodox Church with a crowbar.

And an Orthodox Church in Western Ukraine was raided during mass and the priest was arrested. This video is making the rounds on Twitter on Friday. It is not clear as of this writing if this was a recent attack.

Chernivsti is in Western Ukraine.

More…

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 