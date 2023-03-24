This Week in Ukraine: Soldiers Storm Orthodox Monastery, Arrest Priest During Service, Cut Off Access to Sacred Caves, Close Three Orthodox Churches

Your tax dollars at work.

The Zelensky Regime continues its war against Orthodox Christian Church in Ukraine.

Zelensky cut off access to the sacred Kiev Caves Lavra National Reserve, additional caves and three other Orthodox churches.



St. Agapit of the Kiev Caves

According to OrthodoxChristian.com.

The Caves are where the relics of hundreds of saints are located. Access to the Churches of the Elevation of the Cross, the Conception of St. Anna, and the Synaxis of All Saints of the Caves has also been suspended, reports the Ukrainian Church’s Information-Education Department. “The abbot and brothers of the Lavra received this news with extreme pain,” commented His Eminence Metropolitan Kliment of Nezhin, head of the Information-Education Department. The Church has already been kicked out of the main churches in the Upper Lavra, and has been informed that it will be entirely evicted from its monastery on March 29.

Ukrainian Synod calls on people to protect Kiev Caves Lavrahttps://t.co/SaISZjotVI The Holy Synod of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church is calling upon its faithful children to strengthen their faith and prayers and to help protect the Kiev Caves Lavra by any legal means. pic.twitter.com/YdkvRLYCKd — Orthodox Christianity (@Orthodoxy2019) March 23, 2023

In another incident last week a Christian man lost his fingertip when raiders tore open the doors of his Orthodox Church with a crowbar.

And an Orthodox Church in Western Ukraine was raided during mass and the priest was arrested. This video is making the rounds on Twitter on Friday. It is not clear as of this writing if this was a recent attack.

Chernivsti is in Western Ukraine.



Ukraine had given Orthodox priests a deadline by which to leave certain monasteries. The priests refused to leave and now they are breaking in and arresting the Orthodox Priests. ◾ Ukrainian religious persecution, the arrest of Orthodox priests continues including inside the… pic.twitter.com/b2EAogIn7Y — GraphicW (@GraphicW5) March 24, 2023

