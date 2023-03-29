‘They Started Calling Me Joe Bidenopoulos… I’m Not Joking’ – Biden During Greek Independence Day Reception (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Wednesday hosted a reception celebrating Greek Independence Day in the East Room.

Archbishop Elpidophoros represented the Greek-American community at the reception.

Biden coughed up a lung as the Greek Orthodox Archbishop stood next to him at the lectern.

WATCH:

Biden pandered to the Greeks attending the reception.

“My Greek constituents in Delaware, sometimes they refer to me….the nickname I got early on when I won by 3,200 votes… they started calling me Joe Bidenopoulos because—oh you think I’m kiddin’. I’m not joking, am I. I’m not joking, because of the overwhelming support from the Greek-American community,” Biden said.

A pandering lie.

WATCH:

Biden: "…they started calling me Joe Bidenopoulos because—oh you think I'm kiddin'. I'm not joking am I. I'm not joking, because of the overwhelming support from the Greek-American community." pic.twitter.com/uR6DlgxtV7 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 29, 2023

Not too long ago Biden claimed he was a ‘student of the Persian culture’ during a Nowruz celebration at the White House.

Joe Biden also wanted to be called “Bidenski” to fit in with the Polish population.

He was also raised by the Puerto Rican community and attended a black church as a teenager.

Of course none of this ever happened.