The View’s Bitter Ana Navarro Hates Her Home State of Florida

“The View” co-host Ana Navarro is perpetually disgruntled.

During a segment on the happiness index in countries across the world, Navarro took time to complain about her home state of Florida while other hosts insulted America.

Fox News reports:

After co-hosts of The View discussed why people in Nordic countries rank so highly in research studies measuring happiness, Navarro slammed her home state as a place of misery on Friday. The ladies of “The View” slammed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., and his policies. Navarro claimed that “insanity” and “manic paranoia” are being promoted in Florida by DeSantis for “political purposes.” They are banning absolutely everything that isn’t the kitchen sink, and tomorrow, I may wake up, and the kitchen sink has been banned,” she said. “They are terrifying teachers. People don’t want to be teachers in Florida.”

After the break, the co-hosts discussed Finland’s ranking as the world’s happiest country.

Navarro:

So Sunny told me this morning that I need to find my happiness…she’s sending me to Finland.

Hostin:

She was upset at like 8:30…I was like, you need to go to Finland.

Navarro:

Maybe if you lived in Florida, you would be upset 24 hours a day too.

Hostin:

That’s true.

Behar:

Time to move.

Navarro:

But I was noticing, the three top countries of happiness are Finland, Denmark, Iceland…que frio..I mean there’s got to be some sort of connection there because the average temperature is 19 degrees.

Hostin:

Yay it was cold.

Navarro:

In Miami, it’s 74. So I was looking at this application process, and you have to send evidence, a video with evidence, that you’re secretly an inner Finn. I was thinking of applying after you suggested it, but I’m not sure I could pass as an inner Finn. I went online to try to see, you know, Cuban restaurants in Finland. (Spanish) in Finland…best taco places…

Hostin:

They’ve got good fish.

(Crosstalk)

Navarro:

I’m telling you right now, pickled herring ain’t gonna do it for me.

Haines:

I think the key there is what you said. They talk a lot about being one with nature…but it’s also about having less. I think specifically in this country being the wealthiest country on the globe…despite the poverty that we still experience, it’s a country of excess…

Behar:

That’s right.

Haines:

That’s a bucket you are filling with a hole in it, it will never be enough.

Behar:

Keeping up with the Joneses they call that.

Haines:

It’s never enough money. It’s never enough power.