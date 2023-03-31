THE STREETS ARE SAFE AGAIN: FBI Arrests Virginia Grandma for Walking Inside US Capitol for 15 Minutes with Her Elderly Mother on Jan. 6 – No Word Yet on Her Elderly Mother’s Arrest

The FBI arrested dangerous Trump-supporting grandmother Stacey Stephens this week after committing the very serious criminal act of walking inside the US Capitol on January 6.



Trump supporter Stacey Lynn Stephens outside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Stacey Stephens was in the US Capitol for 15 minutes according to the Biden DOJ and Chris Wray’s FBI.

Stacey was inside the Capitol with her elderly mother. Stacey told the FBI during their first visit to her home that she did not want her elderly mother to go inside the US Capitol by herself.

The FBI wrote a 9 page report on Stacey Stephens – the notorious insurrectionist!

Stacey and her elderly mother leave the US Capitol.

The FBI put in hundreds of man hours identifying, documenting, tracking, visiting and arresting the notorious grandmother.

The FBI arrested a Virginia grandmother earlier this week. This is after they previously visited her home after she walked inside the US Capitol and left 15 minutes later.

Julie Kelly reported.

The FBI has been harassing Stacey ever since she walked inside the People’s House.

They have stalked her social media ans stalked her at home.

The arrest documents describe how the FBI has been stalking

On August 10, 2022, FBI Special Agents interviewed Stacey Stephens at her residence. Stephens stated that she and her mother, Linda Carpenter, went to see President Trump speak on the National Mall on January 6, 2021. Stephens and Carpenter traveled to Washington, D.C. via the metro. Stephens was dressed in red, white, and blue and wore a Trump hat and a red 2020 Trump scarf. During the interview, Stephens confirmed what she was wearing by viewing a photo shown to her by the Agents.

This is your FBI at work. Blowing millions to arrest a grandma who walked in the US Capitol for 15 minutes with her mother.