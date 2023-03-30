Teacher Union President Advocates for ‘Assault Weapons’ Ban (VIDEO)

Randi Weingarten, the president of the American Federation of Teachers, the largest teacher union in the country, recently called for a ban on so-called ‘assault weapons’ like the bans in other countries such as Scotland and New Zealand.

If you’re wondering why the head of the teacher union is even talking about this, it’s because the union is a major backer of the Democrat party and is used to advance their agenda.

Any position the Democrat party takes, the teacher unions will typically back and repeat in public.

Townhall reports:

Teachers Union President Calls for ‘Assault Weapons’ Ban on Law-Abiding Citizens This week, Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, said that the United States should follow “other great democracies” like Australia and the United Kingdom, which have confiscated and banned firearms, to put an end to mass shootings. “Today, we renew our call for common sense gun safety legislation, including a ban on assault weapons. This is an epidemic that our great nation must solve,” Weingarten said at an AFT event on Tuesday. “How many lives will be shattered before we have the courage to do what Scotland did, what Australia did, what New Zealand did, what other great democracies do? We must solve this epidemic and that’s up to us.” According to Fox News, Scotland got the United Kingdom to ban handguns in 1996 following a school shooting. Australia issued a mandatory “gun buyback” program that same year for semi-automatic rifles and shotguns. New Zealand issued a semi-automatic and “military-style” weapons ban in 2019 after a mass shooting that killed 50 people. Fox News added that Weingarten said in an interview later that day that her words at the AFT event were “doctored” to say that she was calling for gun confiscation.

She does not call for a repeal of the Second Amendment, as this tweet describes, but she does advocate for banning certain guns.

BREAKING: Teachers union leader Randi Weingarten calls for a complete ban on guns and a repeal of the Second Amendment. They’re coming for your guns so you won’t be able to defend yourself against the woke terrorists. pic.twitter.com/6bptHNZipZ — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 28, 2023

BREAKING: American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten calls for the mass confiscation of guns in America. We should confiscate her power insteadpic.twitter.com/EcR6Li0X84 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 28, 2023

The left will never stop calling for gun control, even as their policies increase crime and make neighborhoods less safe for law abiding people.