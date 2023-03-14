STUNNING Video Woke Signature Bank Made Before They Went Broke

Before Signature Bank went broke they were releasing woke videos about they were so open-minded.
This is stunning.
Via Jack Posobiec.
Signature banned President Trump’s accounts after the January 6, 2021 Capitol Hill protests.
This is a video that Signature Bank made before they collapsed
— No Bailouts Poso 🚫💰 (@JackPosobiec) March 14, 2023