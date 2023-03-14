STUNNING Video Woke Signature Bank Made Before They Went Broke

by

Before Signature Bank went broke they were releasing woke videos about they were so open-minded.

This is stunning.

Via Jack Posobiec.

Signature banned President Trump’s accounts after the January 6, 2021 Capitol Hill protests.

Trump Curse? Signature Bank FAILS! Same Woke Bank that Closed President Trump’s Accounts Two Years Ago Over January 6 Riot

