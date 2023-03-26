‘State Sanctioned Kidnapping’ — California Democrat Pushes Bill That Would Allow Therapists to Snatch Children From Parents Without Trial

If one California Democrat has her way, school counselors in California will be able to take residents’ children away from them and help place them in state housing facilities.

This would all be done without parental knowledge, and no trial or evidence would be necessary.

Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo (D-Los Angeles), the woman behind this sinister bill known as AB 665, deceptively claims her legislation just helps disadvantaged children obtain mental health services, according to the Sierra Sun Times.

“AB 665 is about making sure all young people, regardless if they have private health insurance or are Medi-Cal recipients, have access to mental health resources,” she said.

But that is not the real agenda behind the legislation.

The Post Millennial reports that the bill would allow therapists to send a gender-confused child to a residential shelter facility without due process or parental knowledge.

Here is the relevant section:

The mental health treatment or counseling of a minor authorized by this section shall include involvement of the minor’s parent or guardian unless the professional person who is treating or counseling the minor, after consulting with the minor, determines that the involvement would be inappropriate.

Children aged 12 and over can receive mental health treatment or counseling services under the current law. However, they cannot be placed into a residential shelter facility unless they are deemed a risk to themselves or others or if the minor is an alleged victim of incest or child abuse. AB 665 seeks to remove these caveats.

The Post Millennial reported that the pro-family group Our Duty blasted the proposed legislation as “state-sanctioned kidnapping.”

Erin Friday, co-leader of Our Duty, wrote a letter to California legislators stating that if AB 665 were enacted, a child could be sent to an “LGBTQ Housing Facility” if a girl were to tell her school counselor that she is a “trans boy.”

She went on to call out the blatant far-left fascism rampant throughout the legislation, pointing out that the language claiming to protect children from suicide is merely a front for allowing California to criminalize parents and remove their ability to raise their kids.

The parents will have no idea what happened to their child. Imagine their fear and anxiety. These parents are criminalized without an accusation, evidence or trial. California can steal all of the rights of the parents, and hand over medical and mental health decisions to a child who we do not entrust with any other major decision.” These bills are all couched in protecting children from suicide but the opposite results occur when you destabilize them by reinforcing the baseless accusations that a child’s loving parents do not have their best interest in mind.

A Judiciary Committee hearing for AB 665 is scheduled for March 28.