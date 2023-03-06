Staged Photos of John Fetterman at Walter Reed Hospital Published; No Video

Staged photos of a gaunt looking Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) taken at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland were posted online Monday afternoon by Fetterman’s chief of staff Adam Jentleson. Three photos of Fetterman meeting with Jentleson were posted purportedly showing the two men in conversation, however Fetterman does not appear to be using his translation device.

No videos were released of Fetterman, so other than seeing he’s lost so much weight he looks like a POW, his overall condition cannot be determined. However, if he were well enough to speak coherently his staff would surely release a video of Fetterman thanking his supporters for their well wishes.

Fetterman, who suffered a debilitating stroke last May from which he has not recovered, has not been seen or heard from since he was hospitalized for clinical depression on February 15 because he had become a danger to himself by not feeding or hydrating himself properly, which led to a trip to George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C. the week before where he was diagnosed with depression but did not inform the public until a week later when he was admitted to the psyche ward at Walter Reed.

Jentleson’s caption, “Productive morning with Senator Fetterman at Walter Reed discussing the rail safety legislation, Farm Bill and other Senate business. John is well on his way to recovery and wanted me to say how grateful he is for all the well wishes. He’s laser focused on PA & will be back soon.”

Fetterman’s spokesman Joe Calvello added, “Sen. Fetterman continues to get briefed daily by his staff.”

‘Wife of the year’ Gisele Fetterman who, when John went to Walter Reed, fled the country with the couple’s three children for a Canadian ziplining adventure rather than race to her husband’s side, called her husband’s psyche ward photos “cute”:

“Society’s expectations and traditional gender roles play a part in why men are less likely to discuss or seek help for their mental health. As always, John continues to challenge the conversation. So human, so kind, so cute”

Gisele posted from Braddock, PA, indicating she is not with her husband at the hospital.

John Fetterman has not been able to function as a Senator since being sworn in on January 3rd. He rapidly deteriorated in front of his staff in the mere weeks he has been in Washington. Gisele abandoned him in D.C., choosing to stay at home in Braddock, Pennsylvania rather than move the family to D.C to make sure her husband was taken care of as he adjusted to a high stress job while trying to recover from his stroke.

Fetterman fell apart while his wife and staff rode him into the ground. They have tried to make him a hero to the mentally ill because his staff disclosed his treatment for clinical depression. Fetterman is no hero. He, Gisele and his staff have lied about and misrepresented his health challenges since before his stroke when they failed to disclose he had a bad heart until events force their hand with the stroke because the bad heart caused the stroke. They then downplayed the stroke until his one debate. Then they said nothing as he struggled in D.C. until he was admitted for “lightheadedness”, but did not say he was suffering from depression until a week later when again events forced their hand. Even then they downplayed it, making it seem like Fetterman was actively sponsoring bills and signing letters from the hospital, but providing no proof of his well being until Monday. The fact that it took almost three weeks to release three staged photos but no video is telling that they are still not telling the whole truth about Fetterman’s condition.