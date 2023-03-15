Stacey Abrams Takes Job With Environmental Group Trying to Eliminate Gas Stoves

Several weeks ago, the left started talking about banning gas stoves. Then the public noticed and objected and we were all told that this was just another supposed conspiracy theory.

No one is coming for your gas stoves, they said with a sneer.

Yet now, liberal darling and two-time failed governor candidate Stacey Abrams has just taken a job with an environmental group which is trying to (drumroll please) ban gas stoves! How odd.

Is this still just a conspiracy theory?

FOX News reports:

Stacey Abrams gets a new job after election loss, joins environmental group trying to eliminate gas stoves Failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has announced she will be joining an environmental advocacy dark money group that is pushing to regulate and ban natural gas-powered stoves. Rewiring America, the nonprofit group Abrams will join as senior counsel, is a self-described “leading electrification nonprofit, focused on electrifying our homes, businesses, and communities.” Through her role, Abrams will “launch and scale a national awareness campaign and a network of large and small communities working to help Americans go electric,” according to the group. “She will also guide the organization as it builds the tools and capacity to connect Americans and their communities to machines, installers, Inflation Reduction Act incentives, and jobs in the clean energy transition,” the group added of Abrams. “Growing up on the Gulf Coast, not far from a significant concentration of the petrochemical industry, I’ve seen the environmental and health injustices that visit communities isolated from political power and economic opportunity,” Abrams said in a statement. “We are at an inflection point, where families in the South and across the country live too close to the economic edge, and every dollar saved now changes their future. But few understand how much money they can save with a little help to upgrade their homes and vehicles.”

No one is coming for your gas stove. Also, Stacey Abrams is working to take away your gas stove.

AMAZING Stacey Abrams joins a left wing dark money group that is trying to take your stoves! https://t.co/UoHiFwg3BH #FoxNews — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 14, 2023

Failed Democratic gubernatorial candidate @StaceyAbrams has landed an attorney gig at a left-wing dark money group behind efforts to crack down on gas stoves. "I’m excited to join @rewiringamerica to share the benefits of electrification," Abrams said.https://t.co/ZatDLTlVgK — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 15, 2023

Is that a gas stove in the photo with her?

This is progressive 101. Do as I say, not as I do.