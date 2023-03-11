St. Louis Battlehawks Athletic Trainer Dies Suddenly at Team Hotel

On Thursday, one of the St. Louis Battlehawks’ training staff members died suddenly at the team hotel.

The professional American football team based in St. Louis, Missouri announced that Ben Siegfried, who worked with the XFL Athletic Training Department, passed away.

“The XFL family mourns the loss of our teammate, Ben Siegfried, who passed away last evening,” the team wrote on Twitter Friday.

“Ben, a graduate student athletic trainer from Lebanon Valley College working with the XL Athletic Training Department, was an integral part of preparing our Battlehawks and Defenders for the season. His infectious smile in the locker room and passion for his work will be deeply missed by all the players and staff who had the opportunity to work with him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends,” the post continued.

Details regarding the cause of death have not yet been released.

According to FOX2Now, Ben Siegfried was in his early 20s when he passed away.

Numerous personalities have taken to social media to pay tribute to Siegfried.

"So so sorry to hear this devastating news come in earlier today. Sending strength, love, light, and mana to the Siegfried family during this heartbreaking time. We are with you. Stay strong," Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson aka "The Rock" wrote on Twitter.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Siegfried family,” said XFLBattlehawks Head Coach Anthony Becht. “Ben was a passionate person and a bright light everyday since we started the season back in January. He was a special part of the Battlehawks family and he will be sorely missed. Hugged his mom and brother today.”

Lebanon Valley College where Siegfried took athletic training as his major.

“LVC is saddened to learn that Ben Siegfried ’22, M’23 has passed away. A LVCFootball DT, Ben was finishing his master’s degree in athletic training and was doing his clinical training with the XFL. Please keep Ben’s family, loved ones, and friends in your thoughts and prayers.”