South Africa Faces Collapse – Warnings of “Civil War” Conditions Amid Possibility of Total Power Grid Failure

This could get really ugly – really quick.
South Africa is facing collapse and state officials are warning of “civil war” like conditions and the possibility of the complete collapse of the power grid.
🇿🇦 #southafrica ⚠️ Warnings should not be taken lightly. Let us prepare for lengthy blackouts. Stock up on food water, security ⚠️🇿🇦
Experts warn businesses to prepare for total blackout
— @NEWSBUZZ23💤🗞️ (@NEWSBUZZ23) March 2, 2023
Kenya suffered a nationwide blackout last week.
Kenya suffers nationwide blackout
— Gene (@GeneFMyburgh) March 6, 2023
AU.com reported:
South Africa is on the verge of “collapse” amid rolling blackouts and warnings a total power grid failure could lead to mass rioting on the scale of a “civil war”.