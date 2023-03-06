South Africa Faces Collapse – Warnings of “Civil War” Conditions Amid Possibility of Total Power Grid Failure

This could get really ugly – really quick. South Africa is facing collapse and state officials are warning of “civil war” like conditions and the possibility of the complete collapse of the power grid. https://t.co/EpaLwt2OO6

🇿🇦 #southafrica ⚠️ Warnings should not be taken lightly. Let us prepare for lengthy blackouts. Stock up on food water, security ⚠️🇿🇦

Experts warn businesses to prepare for total blackout — @NEWSBUZZ23💤🗞️ (@NEWSBUZZ23) March 2, 2023 Kenya suffered a nationwide blackout last week. IMO, #SouthAfrica not far off! #VoetsekANC2024 😝 Kenya suffers nationwide blackout https://t.co/1mk1OrB9Hc — Gene (@GeneFMyburgh) March 6, 2023 AU.com reported: South Africa is on the verge of “collapse” amid rolling blackouts and warnings a total power grid failure could lead to mass rioting on the scale of a “civil war”.

Western embassies including the United States and Australia have advised their citizens in the country to stock up on “several days worth” of food and water and be on high alert during extended blackouts sweeping the country.

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national “state of disaster” on February 9 in response to the record electricity shortage, which has seen state-owned power company Eskom institute rolling blackouts – dubbed “load shedding” – lasting up to 12 hours in some cases.

“Rolling blackouts (load shedding) are occurring throughout South Africa which are affecting private residences, businesses, municipal lighting, traffic lights and hotels,” Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said earlier this month.