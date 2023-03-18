Soros-Funded New York City DA Alvin Bragg Meets with NYC Law Enforcement to Discuss Logistics for Arresting President Trump on Junk Stormy Daniels Charges

Corrupt New York City District Attorney Alvin Bragg received $1 million from Soros in his election for NYC DA.

As a result, New York City saw a rise in crime from 2021 to 2022. The overall index crime in New York City increased in September 2022, by 15.2% compared with September 2021.

But crime can wait, DA Alvin Bragg has bigger fish to fry. The corrupt Soros-funded DA is going after President Donald Trump. And he is using Stormy Daniels as his means to get the former president.

Almost one year ago this month the 9th Circuit Court issued a final ruling in the case brought against Trump by disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti and Stormy. Daniels was ordered to pay President Trump $300,000 in legal fees.

But suddenly Bragg has somehow rinsed off this case and he is going after President Trump again using the washed-up stripper.

FOX News reported on Friday that final preparations are being made to arrest Donald Trump next week. The persecution of Donald Trump never ends.

And now, according to FOX5 in New York City, Alvin Bragg’s office is meeting with law enforcement to discuss logistics for President Trump’s indictment next week.