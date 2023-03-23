Some Residents of Portland, OR Now Live in Fear of Homeless Communities Popping up in Their Neighborhoods (VIDEO)

Cities across the country are dealing with a growing homeless crisis, but things have been especially bad in Portland, Oregon where it seems like local officials are not interested in finding solutions or defending taxpayers who own homes.

There are people who live in fear of homeless communities that appear in their neighborhoods and set up camp with tents.

Some people are afraid to leave their houses because there have been physical attacks.

FOX 12 in Oregon reports:

SE Portland residents scared after homeowner attacked by nearby camper Neighbors living at Southeast 111th say their lives have become a living nightmare and they feel like there’s nothing they can do to change that. Recently neighbors said they witnessed a man being attacked by a person on their street. This is something they say would have never happened a few years ago. Gwen Ingram, who lives near a homeless encampment, said she’d never before felt how she does now. She says she’s afraid to go outside in daylight. “When I first moved in,” she recalled, “it was like a ‘Leave it to Beaver’ neighborhood.” “We never had any issues until the tents started moving in,” Ingrams neighbor, Deena Closson, added. One by one, Closson remembered tents began showing up. She alleges the occupants began sleeping in their backyards, stealing things and even breaking in. “It’s terrifying,” Ingram said, “people scream at you, yell at you, and threaten you.” Ingram claims police haven’t been helpful. “We’d call and they’d ask, ‘do you want us to come?’ We’re like, ‘yes we want you come to come out!’ That’s a stupid question.” Neighbors say they’re understanding of people having hard times that could lead to homelessness, and even admit to being empathetic to the trash and junk lying around their yards. However, now they say they feel threatened.

Watch the video report below:

Why would anyone want to live like this?

*Today In #Portland* Homeless Tent Colony Digs Underground Tunnels to Store Toxic Waste & Discarded Drug Paraphernalia@PBOTinfo & @PDXFire were on the scene to assess the damage from yesterday's underground campfire which resulted in a rescue mission, leaving 1 person injured. pic.twitter.com/5l4OEm0GaN — Brandon Farley (Portland Journalist) (@TheRealFarley) March 9, 2023

One thing is for sure. Nothing is going to change in Portland or other cities like it until the people finally decide to make a serious change in leadership.